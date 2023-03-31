'Hopefully she can continue where her mother left off' - pride and poignancy for Kieswetter with exciting Girl Racer

There was a poignant twist to Girl Racer's sparkling debut victory at Wolverhampton this week, with owner-breeder Craig Kieswetter hoping the filly can follow in the footsteps of her late dam - not to mention propel her half-brother turned Ridgemont Highlands sire Real Gone Kid into the international spotlight.

Barnane Stud's homebred three-year-old, trained by William Haggas and ridden at Wolverhampton by Cieren Fallon, looked the part when scooting to a three-and-three-quarter-length success on Monday, and although it was just a novice event, there was added emotion behind the win for the whole team.

The daughter of No Nay Never is the third foal out of the late dual South African Group 1 winner In The Fast Lane, a champion during her own racing days and also the dam of Real Gone Kid, now in his first season at the Kieswetter family's Ridgemont Highlands in Robertson, South Africa. It is a family with the potential to spring to greater heights globally, despite the recent loss of In The Fast Lane.