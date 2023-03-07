'It’s just a great old family' - meet the breeder of One Man who is still enjoying the ride
Tom Peacock speaks to County Tipperary breeder Hugh Holohan about the great grey
It is tempting to suggest that they don’t make 'em like One Man any more. The grey was a product of the old-school; a swashbuckling Irish-bred jumper who earned a nationwide following by never ducking a challenge.
Actually, such a statement would be incorrect. Hugh Holohan, the man who bred the horse whose elusive Cheltenham victory in the Queen Mother Champion Chase is now 25 years old this month, is still just about making them, albeit in a very small way.
Holohan, the owner of Grangeduff Stud in County Tipperary, has clung onto the line which began when he bought One Man’s dam, the unraced General Ironside mare Steal On.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in