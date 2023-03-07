'It’s just a great old family' - meet the breeder of One Man who is still enjoying the ride

It is tempting to suggest that they don’t make 'em like One Man any more. The grey was a product of the old-school; a swashbuckling Irish-bred jumper who earned a nationwide following by never ducking a challenge.

Actually, such a statement would be incorrect. Hugh Holohan, the man who bred the horse whose elusive Cheltenham victory in the Queen Mother Champion Chase is now 25 years old this month, is still just about making them, albeit in a very small way.

Holohan, the owner of Grangeduff Stud in County Tipperary, has clung onto the line which began when he bought One Man’s dam, the unraced General Ironside mare Steal On.