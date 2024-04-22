Hide The Evidence a first winner for Sands Of Mali with victory at Bordeaux Le Bouscat

Ballyhane Stud's first-season sire and Group 1-winning sprinter Sands Of Mali had his first winner on Monday when Hide The Evidence streaked clear at Bordeaux Le Bouscat.

Bred by Ballyhane, the Amy and Olivia Marnane-owned filly is the first foal out of the winning Kyllachy mare Silent Agenda, a half-sister to a number of winners including Two-Year-Old Trophy winner and Firth of Clyde Stakes third Ventura Mist.

They are out of the Tobougg mare Kerry's Dream, a half-sister to Prix de Royaumont winner and Prix de Malleret third Lady's Purse, the dam of two black-type performers including El Kabeir's Denford Stakes winner and Superlative Stakes second Masekela.

Hide The Evidence sold to Con Marnane's Bansha House Stables for €10,000 from Rathbride Farm when offered at the Tattersalls Ireland September Yearling Sale. Her dam has a yearling full-brother.

Sands Of Mali: Gimcrack winner at two and Group 1 winner at three Credit: Edward Whitaker

Sands Of Mali was a top-notch performer, winning the Gimcrack Stakes at two for Richard Fahey and the Cool Silk Partnership before his British Champions Sprint Stakes success over Harry Angel the following autumn. He also landed the Sandy Lane Stakes and Prix Sigy at three, as well as finishing a close second in the Commonwealth Cup to Eqtidaar.

The son of Panis was bred by Simon Urizzi out of the unraced Indian Rocket mare Kadiania and sold to Marnane for €20,000 when consigned by Haras des Faunes at the Osarus September Yearling Sale in 2016.

He went on to sell to the Cool Silk Partnership and Stroud Coleman for £75,000 at the Tattersalls Ascot Breeze-Up Sale the following April.

His final sales ring appearance came when making 600,000gns at the Tattersalls December Mare Sale.

Sands Of Mali was retired to stand at Ballyhane for an opening fee of €6,500 in 2021. He is available this season for €5,000.

Goffs Doncaster Breeze-Up Sale

Goffs Doncaster Breeze-Up Sale catalogue

Read more

'To me, to win a seller is as good as winning the Derby' - Hazy keeping the dream going for Alan Smith