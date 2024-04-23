Three new board members for the National Stud

The National Stud has announced the appointment of three new board members.

Fred Barrelet recently stepped down as clinical director at Rossdale’s Veterinary Surgeons and is currently a veterinary delegate for the FEI veterinary committee.

Sam Sangster created SireCam and runs the successful Manton Thoroughbreds syndicate alongside his bloodstock agency, while Nancy Sexton brings a great depth of pedigree knowledge as well as an astute understanding of the international thoroughbred market.

National Stud chairman Lord Grimthorpe said: “We are very lucky to have secured three outstanding new members who will bring a wide variety and vital range of expertise to the board.”

Sexton said: “I’m delighted and honoured to join the board of the National Stud, it’s such an important part of the British bloodstock landscape and it continues to serve an extremely valuable role as far as education is concerned with a heartening momentum behind the current courses."

Sam Sangster added: “I'm thrilled to embrace this role with whole-hearted enthusiasm, and I hope to bring added value to an already well-established team.

"The location, facilities, staff, and rich history at the National Stud are truly among the best in the industry. I'm excited to be part of the path they are heading towards – it promises to be a very exciting journey."

