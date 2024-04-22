Showcasing filly from a deep Moyglare family set for Gowran Park debut on Tuesday

Campari Soda

Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden (5.10 Gowran Park, Tuesday)

What's the story?

An interesting fillies' maiden at Gowran Park on Tuesday, with several big names represented. Dermot Weld's debutante Campari Soda catches the eye among the unraced individuals given her excellent pedigree, one nurtured over many year's by Moyglare Stud.

How is she bred?

The daughter of Showcasing is the eighth foal out of Mad About You, an Indian Ridge mare who landed the Gladness Stakes and also placed in the Irish 1,000 Guineas, Moyglare Stud Stakes, Prix Marcel Boussac and Pretty Polly Stakes. The high-class mare is a half-sister to Irish St Leger hero Royal Diamond and Princess Highway, a six-length winner of the Ribblesdale Stakes from The Fugue and also third in the Irish Oaks.

The trio are out of the Danehill mare Irresistible Jewel, also a winner of the Ribblesdale and Group 1-placed when second in the Prix de l'Opera. She is a half-sibling to two black-type horses and a full-sister to Instant Sparkle, the dam of the high-class Making Light.

Mad About You on her way to making a winning debut at Leopardstown under Pat Smullen Credit: Caroline Norris

Campari Soda is a close relation to two useful winners in Soul Seeker and Partisan Hero, but her pedigree received a further boost when her Dark Angel half-brother, Mad Cool, collected Grade 1 honours in last month's Takamatsunomiya Kinen. The five-year-old was also second at the highest level in October's The Sprinters Stakes.

The duo are half-siblings to another smart performer in Kodiac's A Ma Chere, a debut winner at two and third to subsequent Group 1 winner Shale in the Silver Flash Stakes.

Who does she face?

The three-year-old's rivals includes Ballydoyle's twice raced daughter of American Pharoah in Gushing, a $435,000 Keeneland September Yearling Sale graduate and a relation to American champion Gio Ponti.

Of the unraced fillies, Qatar Racing's Siege Of Troy is a likely sort as a daughter of Siyouni and out of the stakes-winning and Group-placed Galileo mare Roheryn. The 13-year-old, bought by David Redvers for $400,000 as a yearling from Keeneland, has already produced two high-class sorts in Buckaroo and Middle Earth, the former a dual Listed winner in Ireland and third to Via Sistina in last month's Ranvet Stakes. The Fastnet Rock horse has amassed earnings of over £300,000 to date.

Middle Earth, by Roaring Lion, won last year's Melrose Handicap and signed off for the season with his first black-type score in the Noel Murless Stakes.

Henry de Bromhead's Quatrain is by Mastercraftsman and out of the Listed-winning Darshaan mare Viz, making her a half-sibling to Park Stakes winner Viztoria. Joseph O'Brien's Cracksman filly Mataariki is out of a King's Best half-sister to Group 1 winner Molly Malone, the dam of two stakes winners including Prix Corrida winner and Group 1-placed Morgan Le Faye.

Goffs Doncaster Breeze-Up Sale

Goffs Doncaster Breeze-Up Sale catalogue

Read more

No avoiding the professional hazards as I'm judged by the reporting gods and snubbed by a Leeds United striker