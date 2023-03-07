Advertisement
News

Sister to decorated Alpinista born at Lanwades

Alpinista's sister has arrived, with dam Alwilda set to revisit Frankel this year
Alpinista's sister has arrived, with dam Alwilda set to revisit Frankel this year Credit: @Lanwades

Lanwades Stud has announced the arrival of a Frankel sister to its recently retired champion Alpinista.

Now bred into a fourth generation by Lanwades owner Kirsten Rausing, the foal looks rather different at present to her all-grey sibling, who will also enter the breeding ranks after a glittering career.

Alwilda, her dam, is now 13 years old and the daughter of Hernando was a Listed winner in Germany. Alpinista was her first foal and went on to be the winner of six consecutive Group 1s - three in Germany in 2021 followed by the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, Yorkshire Oaks and a brilliant swansong for Sir Mark Prescott in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe last year.

Since then, her younger half-sister by Kendargent, Alpenblume, has twice been Listed placed for French-based trainer Tim Donworth. She has an unnamed three-year-old colt by Oasis Dream and a yearling filly by Iffraaj. Lanwades confirmed that Alwilda will visit Frankel again this year.

Racing Post Bloodstock Staff
Published on 7 March 2023Last updated 18:04, 7 March 2023
