Sister to decorated Alpinista born at Lanwades

Lanwades Stud has announced the arrival of a Frankel sister to its recently retired champion Alpinista.

Now bred into a fourth generation by Lanwades owner Kirsten Rausing, the foal looks rather different at present to her all-grey sibling, who will also enter the breeding ranks after a glittering career.

Alwilda, her dam, is now 13 years old and the daughter of Hernando was a Listed winner in Germany. Alpinista was her first foal and went on to be the winner of six consecutive Group 1s - three in Germany in 2021 followed by the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, Yorkshire Oaks and a brilliant swansong for Sir Mark Prescott in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe last year.

Since then, her younger half-sister by Kendargent, Alpenblume, has twice been Listed placed for French-based trainer Tim Donworth. She has an unnamed three-year-old colt by Oasis Dream and a yearling filly by Iffraaj. Lanwades confirmed that Alwilda will visit Frankel again this year.

Read more