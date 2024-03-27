Juddmonte and Godolphin bluebloods face off at Southwell on Thursday

Hidden Law and Cadogan Place

Best Racing Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Novice Stakes (5.30 Southwell, Thursday)

What's the story?

Juddmonte and Darley unveil two blue-blooded colts at Southwell on Thursday in an interesting 1m3f novice contest for three-year-olds. The Andrew Balding and Charlie Appleby-trained colts are by the team's super sires in Frankel and Dubawi respectively and should liven up the evening for pedigree buffs.

How are they bred?

Hidden Law is the fifth foal out of the Galileo mare Secret Gesture, a winner of the Middleton Stakes and second in the Oaks to Talent. The Newsells Park Stud-bred mare cost John Ferguson $3,500,000 from Hunter Valley Farm at the 2016 Keeneland November Sale and it is not hard to see why. She is out of Newsells' brilliant broodmare Shastye, making her a sister to Group 1 winners Japan and Mogul, as well as Group scorer Sir Isaac Newton, all by Galileo.

Secret Gesture has done well at stud too, with her four winners including 2023 Listed winner Final Gesture and 1,000 German Guineas third Dream Of Love. Her third black-type performing progeny is the War Front mare Silent Wave.

Secret Gesture's Dubawi son Hidden Law makes his first start for Godolphin and Charlie Appleby Credit: Mark Cranham

Cadogan Place is out of the winning Mizzen Mast mare Nimble Thimble, making him a brother to Fillies' Mile heroine Quadrilateral.

Nimble Thimble is a half-sister to Coventry Stakes scorer and Grade 1-placed Three Valleys, while their dam Skiable is a Niniski half-sister to Juddmonte's blue hen Hasili, the dam of Dansili, Banks Hills, Cacique, Intercontinental, Champs Elysees, Heat Haze and Deluxe.

Who do they face?

Among the pair's four rivals is the Archie Watson-trained Infatuator, a son of Churchill who was second on debut at Newcastle this month. Bred by Barronstown Stud, he is the 11th foal out of the Group-winning Danehill mare Steel Princess, making him a close relation to Australian Group 3 scorer Steel Prince and a half-sibling to Canadian Grade 1 winner Sarah Lynx and Group 3 winner Sugar Boy.

Another to note is the Gredley family's homebred Environment Amigo, a Golden Horn gelding out of a Motivator half-sister to the dam of Prix Morny winner Pretty Pollyanna. Madame Defarge, herself a Listed-placed winner, is also a half-sister to American Graded winner Gender Agenda.

Also making his debut is Grebastarky, a €150,000 Arqana August Yearling Sale purchase by the Middleham Park team. Trained by John and Thady Gosden, he is an Almanzor half-brother to Coronation Stakes and Prix Rothschild winner Watch Me and Listed winner Watch Him.

