'I hadn't prepared for coming up against the quizzing equivalent of Constitution Hill'

I’d like to think the list of things I take too seriously in life is relatively short. Writing about breeding, racing and sales would be one (don’t laugh!) and the life and times of Leeds Rugby League Football Club is another. But other than food and coffee there really isn’t much else. Apart from quizzes.

Now, when your sphere of knowledge extends only as far as food, rugby league and writing sales reports, not every quiz will play to your strengths. Many an evening has been spent playing along with Mastermind only to come away feeling like I need to get out more.

Thankfully there is the annual Mark O’Hanlon memorial racing and breeding quiz. This event ranks as one of the highlights of the year as far as I’m concerned, so on Wednesday morning I packed my bag and headed for the Lord Bagenal Inn in County Carlow.