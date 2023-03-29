'We were inundated after Constitution Hill' - the inside story of the most unlikely sire sensation
James Thomas speaks to those in the know about the inexorable rise of Blue Bresil
Most stallions fail, that much is a fact. And even those who do make it don’t always follow a linear pathway to success. Plenty of accomplished sires have, as the old bloodstock cliche goes, done it the hard way.
That could be said of Glenview Stud resident Blue Bresil, particularly as he started out in France covering modestly sized books at a humble fee. But given siring winners always seems to have come naturally, perhaps it is more accurate to say he has done it the unconventional way.
Of course producing a horse of Constitution Hill’s calibre would do wonders for any stallion’s career, but one swallow doesn’t make a summer. What makes Blue Bresil such a phenomenon is not just his best performer, but that he has all the other bases covered too. Constitution Hill tops a record of genuine strength in depth with 12 Grade 1 performers and 30 black-type winners, demand for his stock at the sales has surged and, crucially, there is the promise of more to come on all fronts.
