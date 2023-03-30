'It’s a pleasure to be offering them' - talented British and Irish point-to-pointers among ThoroughBid Spring Sale catalogue

The ThoroughBid Spring Sale that takes place next Wednesday will offer several promising British and Irish point-to-pointers, with potential connections hoping they will follow in the footsteps of previous graduates such as Cheltenham Festival Hunters' Chase second Its On The Line.

Irish pointers Moorefields, Mount Falcon and Windgap Hill feature among the 19 lots, alongside Scoresby who has twice placed in British points earlier this year.

A High-profile pointer to have graduated from ThoroughBid include the aforementioned Its On The Line, who sold from Baltimore Stables to the Its On The Line Syndicate for £8,000 last March.

Another graduate to have run well at the festival this year is Endless Escape, a four-time winning daughter of Getaway who ran seventh in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle. She sold to BCR from Donnchadh Doyle for £6,500 in June 2022.

Endless Escape: multiple winner ran well at Cheltenham this year Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Horses from the yards of Gordon Elliott, Shark Hanlon and Olly Murphy also feature, as do some broodmares and youngstock.

James Richardson, CEO of ThoroughBid, said: “After what was a fantastic Cheltenham Festival for ThoroughBid, which saw some of our point-to-point graduates really prove their value, it’s a pleasure to be offering a number of talented British and Irish horses from the pointing scene once again.

"With a large number of the best horses in training currently coming from the point field, it is certainly the place to be investing in to find the stars of tomorrow and we are delighted to have some of them in our Spring Sale. Our £5,000 Point2Rules Bonus is another great incentive for potential purchasers.”

