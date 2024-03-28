First mares in foal for Manton Park's Group 1 winner Dubai Mile

Manton Park's Group 1 winner and new sire Dubai Mile has his first mares in foal.

A son of the ill-fated Roaring Lion, the chestnut was a three-time winner at two for Charlie and Mark Johnston, including when edging out subsequent dual Group winner and St Leger second Arrest in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud. He was also second to the smart The Foxes on his previous start in the Royal Lodge Stakes.

He ran three times at three, including when fifth to Chaldean in the 2,000 Guineas, but retired due to injury after a move to Freddie and Martyn Meade.

Bred by the late Lady O’Reilly’s Skymarc Farm out of the Listed-winning and Group 1-placed High Chaparral mare Beach Bunny, Dubai Mile is a half-sibling to eight winners, including stakes scorers Naadirr and Beach Belle. It is a family that traces back to 1,000 Guineas heroine Miss France and Miss Tahiti, a winner of the Prix Marcel Boussac.

Dubai Mile cost €20,000 from the Goffs Orby Sale when selling to Mark Johnston and he subsequently sported the colours of Ahmad Al Shaikh during his racing career.

He stands his first season at Manton Park for £7,500.

