Castle Star to join Capital Stud umbrella for 2024 breeding season

Smart sprinter Castle Star is to join the roster of Irish breeding venture Capital Stud for 2024.

The son of the top-class Starspangledbanner broke his maiden in the Listed First Flier Stakes at the Curragh in the spring two years ago before going on to win the Group 3 Marble Hill Stakes for Fozzy Stack. He ran three more times in his two-year-old season ending with a fine second in the Middle Park, when slowly away and closing to finish just half a length behind Perfect Power.

Castle Star is out of a winning half-sister to Group 3 Pinnacle Stakes winner and Grade 1 EP Taylor Stakes-placed Moment In Time with his grandam Horatia, by Machiavellian, landing the Grade 3 Matchmaker Stakes. His family includes the 2,000 Guineas and Dewhurst winner Chaldean, Lowther Stakes scorer Living In The Past and Mill Reef winner Alkumait.

Ger O’Neill, who has increased his interest in thoroughbreds at his Kilkenny base Castlefield Stud in recent years, said: "We’re delighted to stand a horse of Castle Star’s calibre. Throughout his two-year-old career he displayed speed, soundness and courage while also having the good looks and pedigree to boot.

"One of the most appealing aspects of standing him for us is access to the Danehill sireline, which is becoming more and more difficult. He is also from the family of our very own Alkumait. We look forward to supporting Castle Star with some of our best mares and welcoming breeders to Capital Stud to see him."

