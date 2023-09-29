'A great advert for Godolphin' - prolific Modern Games to stand at Dalham Hall Stud for 2024

Modern Games, Godolphin's accomplished son of Dubawi who won Group 1s at two, three and four, will stand at Dalham Hall Stud for 2024.

A half-brother to this year's 1,000 Guineas heroine Mawj, Modern Games was a winner on his second start at two for Charlie Appleby and progressed to take the Tattersalls Stakes and the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf later that year.

He struck in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains on his first start at three in 2022 and followed on from a third to Vadeni in the Prix du Jockey Club to a second behind Baaeed in the Sussex Stakes.

His autumn campaign saw him take out the Woodbine Mile and Breeders' Cup Mile, with a second in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes sandwiched in between.

His Breeders' Cup success saw him become the first back-to-back winner at the Breeders’ Cup to retire to stud in Europe since High Chaparral. This season he was second first time out in the Maker's Mark Mile before landing the Lockinge Stakes. His final start came when fourth to Triple Time in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot in June.

Modern Games: two-time winner at the Breeders' Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker

Out of the brilliant New Approach mare Modern Ideals, the Godolphin homebred is also related to Shamardal's stakes scorer Modern News. His dam is a half-sister to Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner Ultra.

Appleby said: "Modern Games was a brilliant horse to train and such a great advert for Godolphin. To win at two Breeders’ Cups, to be part of our trio of Guineas winners in 2022, and to land the Lockinge Stakes this season, shows his class, toughness and durability.

"He answered every call we asked of him, and we will miss him at Moulton Paddocks. I’m sure he will be a huge success in his next career as a stallion."

Sam Bullard, Darley's director of stallions, added: "The success of Dubawi as a sire of sires is now well known. How lucky we are to have such a sensational addition by the stallion, and one whose mother is also extraordinarily talented. He is a French Guineas winner, and his half-sister won the English Guineas. He won a Group 1 at two, remaining sound throughout, he finished with a Lockinge at four, and he has a magnificent mindset.

"He is now available to view, breeders should come and see him while in Newmarket and get involved."

Read more

Champion sire Into Mischief remains steady at $250,000 as Spendthrift Farm reveals 2024 fees