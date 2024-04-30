Blackbeard's sister and €2.6 million Goffs graduate Run Away makes successful debut at Yarmouth

Run Away, a €2.6 million Goffs Orby Sale graduate and sister to dual Group 1-winning juvenile Blackbeard, made a successful winning debut at Yarmouth on Tuesday.

The daughter of No Nay Never was sent off a relatively unconsidered 7-1 chance over in the fillies' maiden over seven furlongs, but knuckled down well to beat George Strawbridge's Cat Ninja, a Cotai Glory half-sister to 2022 1,000 Guineas heroine Cachet.

Trained by Andrew Balding for David Howden, Qatar Racing and Monceaux, the winner was bred by Newstead Breeding out of the winning Born To Sea mare Muirin, a daughter of the Group-winning Pivotal mare Girouette

That makes Run Away a sister to Blackbeard, winner of the Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes at two, who also landed the Prix Robert Papin, Marble Hill Stakes and First Flier Stakes.

Blackbeard was in turn a graduate of the sales, albeit his 270,000gns Tattersalls December Foal Sale price tag was not in the same ballpark as his sister.

The six-time winner is now into his second season at Coolmore Stud, where he stands for a fee of €20,000.

Run Away had sold to Richard Knight for €2.6m when consigned by Glenvale Stud at Goffs, but the subsequent non-payment by Derby-winning owner Saleh Al Homaizi resulted in her being resold privately.

She was one of 31 yearlings bought across Britain, Ireland, France and the United States for Al Homaizi.

Run Away and Blackbeard's dam has a two-year-old brother to the pair called Tunbridge Wells and produced another brother last year.

