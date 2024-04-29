Racing Post logo
Features
premium

'It was like winning the lottery, it's unbelievable' - Strong Leader shining for the Rainbows after Aintree triumph

Kitty Trice speaks to Sam Rainbow about the family's journey with their homebred Liverpool Hurdle hero

Strong Leader after his Liverpool Hurdle victory at Aintree
Strong Leader after his Liverpool Hurdle victory at Aintree Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Strong Leader may have been held up for much of the Liverpool Hurdle but his finishing power meant he lived up to his name when it mattered for owner-breeders the Rainbow family. 

He is not involved at Punchestown this week, with connections happy to draw stumps after his heroics on Merseyside, where he powered four and a quarter lengths clear of Buddy One.

The Olly Murphy-trained seven-year-old is owned by the Welfordgolf Syndicate, a group which takes its name after the Rainbows' Welford-on-Avon golf course in Warwickshire.

Kitty Trice Bloodstock journalist

Published on 29 April 2024 in Features

Last updated 16:22, 29 April 2024

