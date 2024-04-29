'It was like winning the lottery, it's unbelievable' - Strong Leader shining for the Rainbows after Aintree triumph
Kitty Trice speaks to Sam Rainbow about the family's journey with their homebred Liverpool Hurdle hero
Strong Leader may have been held up for much of the Liverpool Hurdle but his finishing power meant he lived up to his name when it mattered for owner-breeders the Rainbow family.
He is not involved at Punchestown this week, with connections happy to draw stumps after his heroics on Merseyside, where he powered four and a quarter lengths clear of Buddy One.
The Olly Murphy-trained seven-year-old is owned by the Welfordgolf Syndicate, a group which takes its name after the Rainbows' Welford-on-Avon golf course in Warwickshire.
Published on 29 April 2024inFeatures
Last updated 16:22, 29 April 2024
- 'I hate running, unless it’s after a hockey ball, and love chocolate!' - Q&A with York charity race rider Pippa Harvey
- How a 'Saturday girl' paid in doughnuts realised a lifetime ambition of owning a racehorse
- 'I'd rather do four or five right than maybe eight or ten wrong' - Goffs-bound filly leads Gallagher's select squad
- 'To me, to win a seller is as good as winning the Derby' - Hazy keeping the dream going for Alan Smith
- Michael Owen-bred Newmarket winner It Ain't Two has team dreaming of Royal Ascot
