'A prime opportunity' - GBRI-led event to partner with British government for Breeders' Cup mission

British racing is set to team up with the Department for Business and Trade at the 2023 Breeders’ Cup to deliver the government’s first trade mission centred around the horseracing industry, promoting and enabling business in the American market for a select number of UK-based companies within the racing and sports sector.

Led by Great British Racing International and in partnership with Ascot racecourse, the Jockey Club and UK Tote Group, the four-day programme starts with a reception on the evening of Wednesday, November 1, hosted by the government. The following three days will offer a business development programme for trade delegates and will see British racing host a hospitality area within Santa Anita, where the 2023 Breeders' Cup is staged.

Lord Offord, Minister for Exports, Department for Business and Trade said: "Horseracing makes a hugely important contribution to the UK economy and offers exciting export and investment opportunities, so it is fantastic that we are pioneering the first horseracing trade mission at the Breeders’ Cup in November.

"The Breeders’ Cup offers us the chance to showcase the UK’s expertise on a global stage – and hopefully see more British success on the track."

Rod Street, chief executive of Great British Racing International, added: “This initiative, in partnership with the Department for Business and Trade and key industry stakeholders, will give British racing a prime opportunity to showcase our world-leading credentials across various disciplines on the world stage. As well as facilitating discussions around UK exports, we will be looking to identify and drive opportunities for investment across our industry.

"We also hope the event will demonstrate to the wider government that there is much to be gained by supporting and working more closely with the industry, in various capacities.

"GBRI has developed a close working relationship with DBT over the last two years and this is an excellent example of what our work in this area has yielded for the industry. We would like to thank the team at DBT for their enthusiasm and support for British racing; Ascot racecourse and the Jockey Club for their kind sponsorship of the welcome reception as well as the Breeders’ Cup for their assistance with the raceday elements of the programme."

