Shuwari continues a New Bay theme for Sangster family at Sandown

Shuwari was not the first chestnut daughter of New Bay to look a smart prospect in the red and white colours of Ben and Lucy Sangster as she maintained her unbeaten record in the Listed Star Stakes at Sandown on Friday.

Saffron Beach ran in a partnership between the famous racing family and James Wigan as she reached the very top for Jane Chapple-Hyam over three seasons, winning the Oh So Sharp Stakes at two, the Group 1 Sun Chariot at three and last season's Prix Rothschild before an incredible transfer for 3,600,000gns to Najd Stud at the Tattersalls December Mare Sale.

There was a different feeling with Shuwari as she is trained by the Sangsters' son Ollie, who has made a bright start to his career in the family territory of Manton, just outside Marlborough.

Ben Sangster laid the credit entirely at Ollie's door, from picking out the filly for 80,000gns at Tattersalls Book 2 to her preparation through to what could be an exciting autumn.

Shuwari was bred and offered by Ballylinch Stud, which remains her part-owner and also stands New Bay himself. She is out of Sir Percy mare Lady Pimpernel, who won at the same course over a mile and a quarter ten years ago before taking the Listed Upavon Fillies' Stakes at Salisbury for Henry Candy. She later won a Grade 3 at Santa Anita before being bought by Ballylinch at Keeneland in 2015 and has produced a small handful of winners to date, with a yearling filly by Nathaniel her subsequent foal to Shuwari.

"I'm very proud of him," said Ben Sangster. "He's done a great job. Someone once said to me good luck is when hard work and opportunity come together and there's no lack of hard work there and there's been little bit of opportunity now so he's capitalised and I'm delighted for him.

"It's similar with when we had Saffron and the year before we had a lot of fun with her. I'm not saying this is Saffron Beach but hopefully we'll have some more fun with her. Oisin was very positive about her, he said don't run her back too quick, but I'll leave that to the trainer."

William Buick and Arabian Crown win an informative-looking maiden Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The Martin Densham Memorial British EBF Maiden Stakes earlier on the card had attracted a quality-looking field of more middle-distance leaning two-year-olds and it was won by Godolphin’s Dubawi colt Arabian Crown.

An eye-catcher over course and distance three weeks earlier, he was a €600,000 purchase at Arqana’s showpiece sale last August from Ecurie des Monceaux.

Bred by Guy Heald's GB Partnership, Arabian Crown is a half-brother to very good horses including dual Prix de Royallieu winner The Juliet Rose. The next to come out of the Listed-winning Dubai Destination mare Dubai Rose is a colt by Night Of Thunder, who is catalogued at this summer’s Arqana jamboree.

The GB Partnership also bred Deauville Legend, who runs for James Ferguson and Boniface Ho in Saturday’s blockbuster King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot.

