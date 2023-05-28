'It's very exciting to have him here' - Annie Power's first foal makes winning start at Ballinrobe

From the moment he was born, Mystical Power was destined to have the eyes of the racing world watching his every move. The four-year-old gelding is the first foal of a true equine celebrity in Annie Power, one of the best mares to ever grace the track, and a son of the breed-shaping sire Galileo, so his life was going to hold plenty of fascination.

On Monday he reached another milestone when he took to the track for the first time in the bumper at Ballinrobe (), and while there was plenty of expectation in an SP of 2-5, he got the job done with a few lengths to spare under Patrick Mullins.

Bred by the Annie Power Partnership, he carried the famous green and gold silks of JP McManus, part of an ownership group along with the Magniers and the Riccis, who raced his dam. He is trained by Willie Mullins, who expertly guided Annie Power to win 15 of 16 completed starts, including that Champion Hurdle triumph.

Patrick Mullins, the 15-time champion amateur, was also in the saddle when Annie Power began her racing career in August 2012. As Mullins recalled, there was nothing auspicious about that first success.

"She started off in Galway for Jim [Bolger] and it wasn't the most impressive of debuts, she was all out to win but she improved so much with racing," he said of Mystical Power's dam.

Mullins was successful with Annie Power on each of the four occasions he partnered her - two bumpers when she was trained by Bolger, and a bumper and hurdle following her transfer to Closutton - and believes that her son has the necessary attributes for a successful racing career.

Speaking ahead of his debut, he said: "Physically he doesn't resemble her much but she was a unique mare. He has been improving all winter and he is ready to go now, I think he should be capable of winning races."

Living up to his illustrious parentage will be a longer-term challenge for Mystical Power but, as another Closutton star has shown, brilliant racemares do occasionally produce top-class offspring.

"It's fantastic to have the progeny of Quevega and now Annie Power in the yard," said Mullins. "It's very exciting to have him here and to have a Galileo in the yard too, there are a few more coming down the pipeline as well and that's exciting. Hopefully he can get her broodmare career going."

Those still to come are a three-year-old full-brother to Mystical Power and two-year-old and yearling colts by Camelot. Annie Power was covered by Walk In The Park, sire of Quevega's Grade 1-winning son Facile Vega, last year but considering her Camelot yearling was foaled on May 2, it was late in the season when the daughter of Shirocco visited Grange Stud.

Successful five times at the highest level, Annie Power hails from an outstanding German family that has achieved global success. Her second dam Anna Paola won the Preis der Diana and founded a dynasty at stud, where her Group 1-winning descendants include Anna Monda, Ave, Billesdon Brook, Epaulette, Helmet and National Defense.

