Notable Speech makes a powerful statement to win the 2,000 Guineas for Dubawi

Notable Speech made a significant statement with his victory in the Qipco 2,000 Guineas as Godolphin's homebred son of Dubawi became the first colt to make his turf debut in the Classic.

Successful in all of his three starts at Kempton this year, the chestnut is the second winner of the race for Dubawi in the last three runnings and is the 58th individual Group 1 winner sired by the 2005 Irish 2,000 Guineas winner who stands at Darley's Dalham Hall Stud for a fee of £350,000. Notable Speech is the fourth winner of the race by Dubawi, who produced the 2010 winner Makfi in his first crop as well as Night Of Thunder in 2014.

In a neat piece of symmetry, Makfi beat the Richard Hannon snr pair of Dick Turpin and Canford Cliffs into second and third with the Clive Cox-trained Xtension in fourth. Richard Hannon jnr trains Rosallion and Haatem, second and third respectively on Saturday, while Cox is the trainer of Ghostwriter, who finished fourth.

The victory is also a milestone one for Ghostwriter's sire, the Irish National Stud's brilliant stallion Invincible Spirit as the 27-year-old Group 1 winner is the broodmare sire of Notable Speech.

Making just the fourth start of his career, and maintaining his perfect record on the transition to turf, Notable Speech is the first foal out of Swift Rose who was second in the UAE Oaks of 2019 for Godolphin and Saeed bin Suroor. That was the best performance of her seven-race career and her sole success came when she made her debut over 6f as a two-year-old at Wolverhampton.

"He is an out-and-out miler," winning jockey William Buick told ITV Racing. "He is all about speed. He has a great mindset and will only keep getting stronger as the season progresses."

His pedigree would back up that assertion; his dam is a half-sister to the Grade 1 Natalma Stakes and Group 3 Fred Darling Stakes winner Wild Beauty, by Frankel, and to Dubawi's Group 3 Burj Nahar winner Desert Wisdom.

William Buick with Notable Speech and Charlie Appleby after the 2000 Guineas Credit: Edward Whitaker

Second dam Tulips is by Pivotal and won the Listed Prix Cheres at Fontainebleu for Godolphin and Andre Fabre. Tulips was also fourth to Moonlight Cloud in the Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest.

Tulips is out of Hint Of Spring, a half-sister to Moyesii who is the dam of Group 1 Hong Kong Vase and St Leger winner Mastery and the Group 1 Gran Criterium winner Kirklees. She is also a half-sister to the dam of Eclipse winner and sire Mukhadram and to Rose De France, dam of Group 2 winners Cable Bay (by Invincible Spirit) and Mister Sea Wolf.

Hint Of Spring is also a half-sister to the Group 3 Prix de Fontainebleu winner and Poule d'Essai des Poulains third Bowman out of Cherokee Rose, victorious in the Prix Maurice de Gheest and Haydock Sprint Cup.

Notable Speech is inbred 3 x 4 to Seeking The Gold, sire of Dubai Millennium, and of Notable Speech's third dam Hint Of Spring. He is also inbred 4 x 5 to the 1986 2,000 Guineas winner Dancing Brave through his daughters Jawaher, second dam of Dubawi, and Cherokee Rose, dam of Hint Of Spring.

Swift Rose has a yearling filly from the second crop of champion two-year-old Pinatubo and returned to Dubawi last year.

