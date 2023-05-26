Death of dual champion National Hunt sire Flemensfirth at 31

Coolmore's dual champion National Hunt sire Flemensfirth has died at the grand age of 31.

In his racing days the son of dual Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Alleged, bred by Mill Ridge Stud out of the Diesis mare Etheldreda, was trained by John Gosden and carried the maroon silks of Sheikh Mohammed.

He was a debut winner at Nottingham on his only start at two, and on his second outing as a three-year-old won the Group 1 Prix Lupin under Frankie Dettori. He signed off that season with a victory in the Prix Dollar, while his next outing would be in the same race the following year, which he also won. A second top-level triumph followed in the Premio Roma.

Flemensfirth returned as a five-year-old, but his only run was to come in the Dubai World Cup, in which he finished in rear behind Singspiel.

Despite being a dual top-level winner on the Flat, Flemensfirth was to become better known for his phenomenal exploits as a National Hunt sire, based at The Beeches Stud.

His glittering cast of progeny includes Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Imperial Commander, Grade 1 winners Flemenstar, Tidal Bay, Lostintranslation and Tornado Flyer, and top-notch mares like Colreevy, Relegate, Total Enjoyment and Royal Ascot winner Jennies Jewel.

Imperial Commander was a Gold Cup-winning son of Flemensfirth Credit: Edward Whitaker

He is also the damsire of Grand National hero Noble Yeats as well as Grade 1 winners Identify Thief, Marie's Rock, Roksana, Next Destination and this year's Jack de Bromhead Mares' Novices' Hurdle winner You Wear It Well.

Flemensfirth was champion British and Irish National Hunt sire in 2017-18 and 2018-19, and stood for a career-high fee of €15,000 at his County Waterford stud for three seasons from 2018, before his retirement from stallion duties in the summer of 2020.

The Beeches Stud's Robert McCarthy said on Friday: “Flemensfirth was a fantastic stallion and a great character who will be sadly missed by everyone here.

“We're extremely grateful to all the staff here, along with our vets and farriers who took such good care of him throughout his time at The Beeches.

"We would also like to thank all the breeders who supported him and made him champion sire and to the Magnier family who entrusted us with him. He covered 22 full seasons before enjoying his retirement in great health right until the end. He was in his paddock until nine o’clock last night.”

