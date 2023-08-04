Racing Post logo
What A Shout

Watch: | 'I'll be against her in a big way' | Johnny Dineen joins What A Shout

Check in for the best Glorious Goodwood and Newmarket tips with Emma Spencer, Ross Brierley, Johnny Dineen and Betfred Ambassador Frankie Foster. In this episode of What A Shout sponsored by Betfred, we chat to our team of top tipsters as they run through all the big races and give you their best bets.

Read this next:

Glorious Goodwood tips: why this horse can win the Stewards' Cup on Saturday  

Confirmed runners and riders for the Coral Stewards' Cup at Glorious Goodwood on Saturday  

Published on 4 August 2023Last updated 14:36, 4 August 2023
