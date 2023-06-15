Watch: 'He was the best stayer in the world' | Charlie Johnston joins What A Shout

Host Dave Orton and Racing Post tipsters Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders chat all things York and Sandown this weekend and also talk to Charlie Johnston about the big team he is sending to Royal Ascot next week, headed by Gold Cup hope Subjectivist.



