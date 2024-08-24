Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:30 GoodwoodHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:30 GoodwoodHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
The Morning Post

Watch: Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and David Jennings preview the weekend's racing on The Morning Post

Join host Dave Orton for our live and interactive betting show sponsored by William Hill.

Tom Segal, Graeme Rodway and Seb Saunders are on the panel this week to give their views, insights and horse racing tips ahead of the action at York and Goodwood this weekend.

We will also be speaking to Irish Deputy Editor David Jennings, who will give us his analysis and tips on the action in Ireland this weekend.

Read our Saturday previews:

1.50 York: Can anything stop Nassau second See The Fire? Analysis and quotes for Group 3 Strensall Stakes 

2.25 York: Could there be another star lurking among the runners in the three-year-old version of the Ebor? 

2.40 Goodwood: 'This could set up well for Sonny Liston' - analysis and quotes for Group 2 Celebration Mile 

3.00 York: Kinross 'in a good place' for historic treble bid - but Audience looks likely to prove major stumbling block 

3.35 York: Can Queenstown round off memorable York week for Aidan O'Brien? - previews and quotes for ultra competitive Ebor

Curragh: Red-hot 1,000 Guineas favourite Bedtime Story out to extend unbeaten record for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore 

Ireland's heavyweights have the Ebor in sight as Aidan O'Brien and Willie Mullins lead a powerful York attack 

 Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inThe Morning Post

Last updated

iconCopy
more inThe Morning Post
more inBetting offers
more inThe Morning Post
more inBetting offers