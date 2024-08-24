- More
Watch: Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and David Jennings preview the weekend's racing on The Morning Post
Join host Dave Orton for our live and interactive betting show sponsored by William Hill.
Tom Segal, Graeme Rodway and Seb Saunders are on the panel this week to give their views, insights and horse racing tips ahead of the action at York and Goodwood this weekend.
We will also be speaking to Irish Deputy Editor David Jennings, who will give us his analysis and tips on the action in Ireland this weekend.
Read our Saturday previews:
1.50 York: Can anything stop Nassau second See The Fire? Analysis and quotes for Group 3 Strensall Stakes
2.25 York: Could there be another star lurking among the runners in the three-year-old version of the Ebor?
2.40 Goodwood: 'This could set up well for Sonny Liston' - analysis and quotes for Group 2 Celebration Mile
3.00 York: Kinross 'in a good place' for historic treble bid - but Audience looks likely to prove major stumbling block
3.35 York: Can Queenstown round off memorable York week for Aidan O'Brien? - previews and quotes for ultra competitive Ebor
Curragh: Red-hot 1,000 Guineas favourite Bedtime Story out to extend unbeaten record for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore
Ireland's heavyweights have the Ebor in sight as Aidan O'Brien and Willie Mullins lead a powerful York attack
Published on inThe Morning Post
Last updated
- Get enhanced odds of 50-1 for Arsenal to beat Aston Villa on Saturday with Paddy Power
- York Ebor betting offers for day four: claim up to £280 from the best bookmakers
- Sky Bet odds boost: get your hands on enhanced 50-1 odds if you bet on Bukayo Saka to start against Aston Villa
- York Ebor betting offer: grab £30 in free bets with bet365 for day four's races
- Get enhanced odds of 50-1 if you back Aston Villa or 35-1 for Arsenal to win with Parimatch
