The Morning Post

Watch live: Graeme Rodway and Paul Kealy mark your cards for Saturday's ITV action on The Morning Post

Join host Dave Orton for our live and interactive betting show sponsored by William Hill.

Graeme Rodway and Paul Kealy are on the panel this week to give their views, insights and horse racing tips ahead of all the big races on ITV this weekend. 

We will also be speaking to Irish professional punter Johnny Dineen who will give us his analysis and tips on the action in Ireland

Watch The Morning Post here

Published on 9 March 2024inThe Morning Post

Last updated 10:08, 9 March 2024

