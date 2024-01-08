The Front Page: the ultimate bucket list destinations for racing fans

Racing Post editor Tom Kerr is joined by West Country correspondent James Stevens and deputy industry editor Peter Scargill for the first Front Page of 2024.

The panel discusses the mixed reception for the launch of Premier racing, the sport's big new plan to boost interest in the sport, and the trial of Sunday evening all-weather action.

Also on the agenda is a look ahead at the Cheltenham Festival after entries for several key races were published last week, including a record low number for the Gold Cup.

Finally, the team looks back at the Ultimate Racing Bucket List series and nominates their own must-visit destinations in Britain, Ireland and around the globe. What would you add to the list?



