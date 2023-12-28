The Front Page: our end-of-year special as we reflect on the big stories in 2023 and look ahead to 2024

Tom Kerr, Maddy Playle, David Jennings and Lee Mottershead take you on a whistle-stop tour of the year's biggest stories and use that as a springboard to preview the stories and questions that are going to dominate 2024 in our Front Page end-of-year special.

Will we finally find out what's happening with affordability checks? Is the Irish Gambling Bill a threat to the future of the sport? Who is the next Frankie Dettori – and will he be back in 2024?

Is Premier racing going to be the next big thing or a disappointment? Have Animal Rising deflated for good and are the changes to the National a mistake? Who are the superstars to watch out for on the track? Finally, the panellists give their nominees for race, ride, horse, flop, racecourse and broadcaster of the year.

Read this next:

Confirmed runners and riders for the Coral Challow Novices' Hurdle at Newbury on Saturday - plus a big-race tip

Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and get 50% off your first three months!

Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code WELCOME2023. First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew.