The Front Page

The Front Page: is Fear of Missing Cheltenham ruining jump racing?

Maddy Playle and Peter Scargill join Racing Post editor Tom Kerr to discuss the biggest stories from the last seven days.

Starting with the return of racing at Cheltenham, the panel chews over the main takeaways and asks whether Fear of Missing Cheltenham (copyright Paul Kealy) is ruining jump racing.

They then turn to the last Group 1 of the British Flat season and share their highs and lows from the campaign.

Finally, the panel reflects on the call from ex-BHA chief executive Nick Rust for racing to be more radical and look at some of the proposals he suggested in a major speech last week.

Fear Of Missing Cheltenham is real - the festival is the only show in town and it's ruining the sport  

Racing Post staff

Published on 30 October 2023inThe Front Page

Last updated 17:00, 30 October 2023

