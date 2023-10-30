The Front Page: is Fear of Missing Cheltenham ruining jump racing?

Maddy Playle and Peter Scargill join Racing Post editor Tom Kerr to discuss the biggest stories from the last seven days.

Starting with the return of racing at Cheltenham, the panel chews over the main takeaways and asks whether Fear of Missing Cheltenham (copyright Paul Kealy) is ruining jump racing.

They then turn to the last Group 1 of the British Flat season and share their highs and lows from the campaign.

Finally, the panel reflects on the call from ex-BHA chief executive Nick Rust for racing to be more radical and look at some of the proposals he suggested in a major speech last week.

Read this next:

Fear Of Missing Cheltenham is real - the festival is the only show in town and it's ruining the sport

Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and get 50% off your first three months!

Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code WELCOME2023. First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew.