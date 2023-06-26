The Front Page: Frankie's farewell, a royal winner and horses to follow | Royal Ascot 2023 review

Paul Kealy, Maddy Playle and Jonathan Harding join Lee Mottershead for a comprehensive review of Royal Ascot 2023.

Frankie's fabulous farewell, a highly significant win for the King and some superb equine performances all come under the microscope as the team debate the meeting's big winners and losers and highlight horses who could be worth following over the coming months.



