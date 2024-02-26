The Front Page: exposing an illegal bookmaker

In this special edition of The Front Page we reveal how we exposed an illegal bookmaker operating in British racing that claims over 1,000 customers and is getting set for a "ridiculously busy" Cheltenham Festival.

Lee Mottershead tells Tom Kerr how he spoke to the bookmaker's 'commercial manager', posing as a prospective customer, and heard how affordability checks and account restrictions were causing the illegal operator's business to boom.

They're joined by Jon Harding and Maddy Playle to discuss the significance of the story and what it tells us about the betting black market. It comes as MPs are set to debate affordability checks in Westminster on Monday evening.

Watch The Front Page here

