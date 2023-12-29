Racing Postcast: Newbury, Haydock and Taunton preview show with Graeme Rodway and Jonny Pearson

Sam Hart is joined by Graeme Rodway, Jonny Pearson and Unibet's Ed Nicholson to preview the action at Newbury, Haydock and Taunton this weekend.

The first part of the show looks at Newbury, with the main focus being the Grade 1 Challow Novices' Hurdle featuring some top-class novices. Paul Nicholls has won the race recently with the likes of Hermes Allen, Bravemansgame and Stage Star. Could his leading runner, Captain Teague, lower the colours of Willmount?

In the second part of the show, the team look at Haydock's and Taunton's Saturday cards, on which they're in agreement against the 5-6 favourite Queen Gamble.

Finally, the team give their New Year's Day racing selections before giving their weekend NAPs.

