Racing Postcast
Racing Postcast: David Jennings, Robbie Wilders and Tom Park preview the weekend's big-race action
David Jennings is joined by Robbie Wilders and Tom Park to preview the action at Aintree, Newcastle and Wincanton this weekend.
The first part of the show focuses on Wincanton, where the feature race is the Badger Beer Handicap Chase.
In the second part of the show, the team looks at the action from Newcastle and Aintree, which includes the Grand Sefton over the National fences.
Read this next:
Confirmed runners and riders for the Badger Beer Chase and Britain's other big races on Saturday - plus a tip and free bet
Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
more inRacing Postcast
- Racing Postcast: Graeme Rodway and James Stevens preview the weekend's jumps action at Ascot and Wetherby
- Racing Postcast: Cheltenham and Doncaster tipping show with David Jennings, Robbie Wilders and Jonathan Pearson
- Racing Postcast: Newmarket and York tipping and preview show with David Jennings and Matt Rennie
- Racing Postcast: Ascot, Newmarket and Redcar preview show
- Racing Postcast: Arc and Newmarket weekend tips and preview show with Graeme Rodway
more inRacing Postcast
- Racing Postcast: Graeme Rodway and James Stevens preview the weekend's jumps action at Ascot and Wetherby
- Racing Postcast: Cheltenham and Doncaster tipping show with David Jennings, Robbie Wilders and Jonathan Pearson
- Racing Postcast: Newmarket and York tipping and preview show with David Jennings and Matt Rennie
- Racing Postcast: Ascot, Newmarket and Redcar preview show
- Racing Postcast: Arc and Newmarket weekend tips and preview show with Graeme Rodway