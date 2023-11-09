Racing Postcast: David Jennings, Robbie Wilders and Tom Park preview the weekend's big-race action

David Jennings is joined by Robbie Wilders and Tom Park to preview the action at Aintree, Newcastle and Wincanton this weekend.

The first part of the show focuses on Wincanton, where the feature race is the Badger Beer Handicap Chase.

In the second part of the show, the team looks at the action from Newcastle and Aintree, which includes the Grand Sefton over the National fences.

