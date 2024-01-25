Racing Postcast: Cheltenham and Doncaster tipping and preview show with Keith Melrose and James Stevens

Sam Hart is joined by Keith Melrose, James Stevens and Unibet's Brett Williams to preview the action at Cheltenham and Doncaster this weekend.

The first part of the focuses on Saturday's superb card at Cheltenham card, where there are sure to be some major festival clues. We also get the bonus of seeing the rearranged Clarence House Chase after Ascot was frozen off last week.

In the second part of the show, the team takes a look at Doncaster's ITV card. Willie Mullins sends over classy mares Ashroe Diamond and Gala Marceau for the Grade 2 Yorkshire Rose Mares' Hurdle.

To finish, the team provide their other weekend racing selections before giving their weekend NAPs.

