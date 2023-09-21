Racing Postcast: Ayr Gold Cup and Newbury weekend tips and preview show with Keith Melrose

Sam Hart is joined by Keith Melrose and Gary Savage to preview the action from Ayr and Newbury this weekend.

The panel begin by focusing on five races from Ayr. There is a short-priced favourite in the Group 3 Firth of Clyde which both Keith and Gary are keen to take on. There is also the ultra-competitive Ayr Silver Cup and Ayr Gold Cup to get stuck into at the Scottish track.

In the second part of the show, Keith and Gary assess the card at Newbury. The Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes is the feature there, and it is fair to say you could make a case for most of the field.

