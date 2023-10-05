Racing Post logo
Racing Postcast: Ascot, Newmarket and Redcar preview show

Sam Hart is joined by Keith Melrose and Matt Gardner to preview the action from Ascot, Newmarket and Redcar this weekend.

The panel begin by focusing on four races from Ascot. There are plenty of races they agree on, including a horse at 20-1 in the big handicap at Ascot.

In the second part of the show, Keith and Matt take aim at Newmarket and Redcar. The Virgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes is the big Group 1 from Newmarket in which Inspiral is greeted by the Andre Fabre filly Mqse De Sevigne. Who comes out on top in this clash?

To end the show, our team give their best bets elsewhere along with their NAPs for the weekend.

Racing Post staff
Published on 5 October 2023Last updated 18:30, 5 October 2023
