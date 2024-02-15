Racing Postcast: Ascot, Haydock and Wincanton tipping show with David Jennings and Matt Gardner

Racing Post logo
Sam Hart is joined by David Jennings, Matt Gardner and Unibet's Ed Nicholson to preview the action at Ascot, Haydock and Wincanton this weekend.

The first part of the show analyses the card at Ascot. L'Homme Presse, one of the leading British contenders for the Cheltenham Gold Cup, heads the market for the Grade 1 Ascot Chase, but does Venetia Williams' current form worry the panel?

In the second part of the show, the team preview the action at Haydock and Wincanton. Haydock hosts its Grand National Trial, while Wincanton's feature is the Grade 2 Kingwell Hurdle.

To finish, the team provide their other weekend racing tips before giving their weekend NAPs.

Confirmed runners and riders for Saturday's Ascot Chase and the Grand National Trial at Haydock 

Paul Nicholls hoping 'high-class' Pic D'Orhy can find a chink in L'Homme Presse's armour in Ascot Chase 

