Racing Postcast: Ascot and Haydock preview and tipping show with David Jennings and Tom Park
Sam Hart is joined by David Jennings, Tom Park and Unibet's Ed Nicholson to preview the action at Ascot and Haydock this weekend.
The first part of the show focuses on Ascot and the Grade 1 Long Walk Hurdle, which features old favourites Champ, Paisley Park and Dashel Drasher. Will the panel be taking them on?
In the second part of the show, the team look at Haydock's Saturday card, on which there is an agreement on an 8-1 selection in the Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase. To finish, the team provide their Christmas racing selections and their weekend NAPs.
Read this next:
Confirmed runners and riders for Saturday's Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot - plus a big-race tip and free bet
