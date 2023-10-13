Watch: Cesarewitch and Dewhurst day tipping and preview show with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
Join Ross Brierley, Paul Kealy, Tom Segal and Coral's John Hill as they preview some of the top-quality action from Newmarket and York.
Read this next:
2023 Cesarewitch Handicap at Newmarket: the runners, the odds, the verdict
Sign up here. 18+. New UK & ROI customers only. Minimum deposit £/€5. Minimum first £/€5 bet at minimum odds 1/2 to qualify for 1x £/€20 free bet. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Free bet valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
- Watch: Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe tipping and preview show with Tom Segal and Keith Melrose
- Watch: St Leger day preview and tipping show with Tom Segal and Maddy Playle
- Watch: York Ebor festival day four preview and tipping show with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Watch: York Ebor festival day three preview and tipping show with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Watch: York Ebor festival day two preview and tipping show with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Watch: Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe tipping and preview show with Tom Segal and Keith Melrose
- Watch: St Leger day preview and tipping show with Tom Segal and Maddy Playle
- Watch: York Ebor festival day four preview and tipping show with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Watch: York Ebor festival day three preview and tipping show with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Watch: York Ebor festival day two preview and tipping show with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy