Auguste Rodin puts Sunny on leader's pedestal in Tote Ten to Follow

The most popular Derby runner in the Tote Ten to Follow Flat competition, Auguste Rodin, got the campaign off to a roaring start when coming through the field to thwart King Of Steel and reward the 34.8 per cent of players who had placed their faith in the training genius of Aidan O’Brien and the coolness in the saddle of Ryan Moore.

It was just as well that the pair forged ahead as King Of Steel was not included in the Ten to Follow list and the second most popular Derby pick, Military Order, who figured in 34.4 per cent of stables, finished last.

With 25 bonus points on offer, Auguste Rodin hauled in a total of 57.55 to place him at the top of the table of leading horses.

In second, on 54.44, is Oaks winner Soul Sister, who got the better of the O’Brien/Moore runner Savethelastdance. She was the most selected horse in the competition with 56.9 per cent of followers, just ahead of another three-year-old filly in Tahiyra on 55.4 per cent, O’Brien’s Little Big Bear on 52.3 per cent and the 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean on 50.6 per cent.

Soul Sister’s stablemate Emily Upjohn impressed in the Coronation Cup, picking up 30.25 points for 16.5 per cent of stables and ensuring the leaderboard pacesetter, Sunny, had a memorable weekend.

That team includes Diomed Stakes winner Regal Reality, who notched 23.85 points, and three placed horses so that seven of the team’s picks have already collected points.

There were also points-earning runs at Epsom from Cadillac (27.50), Princess Elizabeth winner Prosperous Voyage (18.95) and Olivia Maralda (17.30) in the Surrey Stakes, while the George Boughey-trained Perdika was the first scorer of the campaign abroad, netting 19.40 in the Prix Marchand D’Or at Chantilly.

LATEST STANDINGS

LEADING HORSES

1 Auguste Rodin 57.55 points

2 Soul Sister 54.44

3 Emily Upjohn 30.25

4 Cadillac 27.50

5 Regal Reality 23.85

6 Perdika 19.40

7 Prosperous Voyage 19.95

8 Olivia Maralda 17.30

9 Savethelastdance 13.10

10 Caernarfon 5.70

LEADERBOARD

1 Sunny 170.49 points

2 You Said 168.44

3 MyCatChip 79 167.15

4 Alan Barber2 161.19

5 B Larkin 13 156.94

5 Sunday Soldier 1970 156.94

7 Evie2 156.74

8 Geordie Lads 5 155.34

8 Jungleland 155.34

8 Nijinsky Himself 5 155.34

LEADER'S TEAM Sunny - 170.49 points

Auguste Rodin 57.55 points

Soul Sister 54.44

Emily Upjohn 30.25

Regal Reality 23.85

Majestic 1.70

Inquiring Minds 1.60

Holguin 1.10

Dear My Friend 0

Heartache Tonight 0

Roman Mist 0

Read next . . .

Beaten Derby favourite Arrest set for Auguste Rodin rematch at the Curragh

'The world's her oyster now' - Beasley confident Caernarfon can compete with the best after Oaks third

'He shapes like a potential St Leger horse' - expert analysis of the first eight in the Betfred Derby

Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.