'He shapes like a potential St Leger horse' - expert analysis of the first eight in the Betfred Derby

The Betfred Derby was a fascinating race with Auguste Rodin bouncing back from his below-par run in the 2,000 Guineas to land the historic Classic. Here, our expert analyst Steffan Edwards gives his views on the first eight home in the big race . . .

1 Auguste Rodin

Auguste Rodin had long been touted as a top-notcher by connections and did little to alter that view with his ready win, despite heavy ground, in the Group 1 Futurity Trophy as a juvenile. He entered the race with questions to answer, however, following a monumental flop in the 2,000 Guineas, but he did have excuses that day. Stepping up to a trip more in line with his pedigree, he produced a huge effort to chase down the surprise runner-up, who looked to have made a race-winning move 2f out. Providing his trainer with a ninth Derby success, he did have the benefit of race-fitness over the second, so wouldn't be certain to confirm the form were they to meet again at the Curragh for the Irish Derby in early July, but he'd hardly had the ideal prep himself and could be capable of even better.

2 King Of Steel

King Of Steel had finished over nine lengths behind the winner in the Futurity Trophy (when trained by David Loughnane), but that run came just ten days after an impressive debut success and, despite huge odds, there'd been confidence aplenty from connections. His intended reappearance didn't happen, getting upset in the stalls in the Dante and having to be withdrawn, and that incident may have proved the difference as, although no doubt fit, he was racing for the first time since October. He made an impressive move to take the lead and go clear, and it took a fellow top-notcher to close him down. A fine, big horse, who was having his first taste of fast ground, one would imagine connections will fancy their chances of reversing form with the winner at the Curragh in early July.

3 White Birch

The winner of the Ballysax and just denied by The Foxes in the Dante, putting in his best work late, White Birch found himself with plenty of ground still to make up rounding Tattenham Corner but proved good enough to reach the places. He'll be suited to the galloping nature of the Curragh and shapes like a potential St Leger horse.

4 Sprewell

The three-length winner of the Leopardstown Derby trial, Sprewell was up in trip on faster ground and shaped better than the result, getting stopped in his run at a crucial stage as the first two were beginning to make their move and then looking none too keen on the undulations. Time may show 1m2f is his trip and he retains potential for this level, especially back on easier ground, although the intention appears to be to head for the Irish Derby next.

5 The Foxes

The Foxes, who was a neck too good for White Birch in the Dante, took an awkward step leaving the stalls but recovered well enough. He briefly threatened to get involved but appeared not to stay.

6 Waipiro

The runner-up to Military Order in the Lingfield Derby trial, this year run on the all-weather, Waipiro like the third tried to come from well off the pace (usually ridden more positively), and he ran well without suggesting he's yet up to Group 1 standard. He could be one for the King Edward VII at Royal Ascot.

7 Artistic Star

Artistic Star, winner of a 1m2f Sandown novice on reappearance, got warm and was shuffled back through the pack, ending up well in rear turning in. He did run on late, suggesting better can be expected returned to a more conventional track, and he too holds an entry in the King Edward VII.

8 Adelaide River

Adelaide River, who was no match for Arrest in the Chester Vase, got to the front soon enough but never looked happy on the course.

What they said

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Auguste Rodin

"He came with a massive reputation as a beautiful horse but he kept stepping up to all the markers all the way which is very unusual. He's totally unique that he's out of one of the greatest Galileo mares [Rhododendron] and by the greatest stallion in Japan. Ryan said this probably didn't suit him and he'd want a much stronger pace, but he said he had to quicken twice. He's so exciting for us and I feel so grateful and so delighted for all the lads and everyone involved. It's a great pleasure to have anything to do with him."

Ryan Moore, rider of Auguste Rodin

"He had a smooth run, landed in a nice spot and I had William [Buick, rider of Military Order] and Frankie [Dettori, rider of Arrest] ahead of me and I was always confident I had them covered. We didn't go that quick and it turned into a bit of dash. He was still a little bit babyish, I always thought we had the race won but I just had to get into him in the last furlong and he was very game. He's done that quite cosy I think."

