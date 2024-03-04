Ten to Follow transfer window: time to bring on the subs as key players drop out

With the most popular selection in the competition now ruled out of the Cheltenham Festival, the Tote Ten to Follow transfer window could not have opened at a more appropriate moment.

The opportunity for players to change two horses in their stable runs for a week up until next Monday, March 11, the eve of the festival. The imperative move now for the 85.6 per cent of teams which include Constitution Hill is to find the best substitute they can to replace last season’s outstanding Champion Hurdle winner.

Fresh additions to the team start scoring immediately after being substituted in, so there might be a temptation to include an entry for this weekend’s cards before the festival frenzy starts.

However, with seven Cheltenham races offering a 25-point bonus to the winner and 12 points to the runner-up, it makes sense to mine those major prizes – the Arkle, Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase, Brown Advisory, Stayers’ Hurdle, Ryanair Chase and Gold Cup.

It should also be kept in mind that there are a further five bonus races on offer at Aintree, culminating in the Grand National on the last day of the competition, Saturday April 13.

The other most popular picks in the competition, El Fabiolo (in 70.9% of teams), Galopin Des Champs (69.8%), Jonbon (66.6%) and the new Champion Hurdle favourite State Man (51%), all hold leading claims in Cheltenham’s bonus races, while Impaire Et Passe (50.7%), Bravemansgame (49.1%), Gerri Colombe (40.9%) and Shishkin (32%)are still in with chances.

Arkle hope Marine Nationale, also now ruled out of the festival, is another who figured in plenty of teams (29.5%) and will now need to be substituted.

Out in front on the leaderboard going into the transfer window is the team of 155 and counting 2, hauled back to the top spot by the Ascot Chase success of Pic D’Orhy. That yielded 27.63 points and created a 22.38 gap over the nearest pursuer LucysOscar on 545.40, with previous leader Estimate in third on 540.58.

LATEST STANDINGS

LEADING HORSES

1 Galopin Des Champs 69.7% 105.00 points

2 State Man 50.7% 103.80

3 Iberico Lord 0.3% 74.30

4 Jonbon 66.6% 74.05

5 Elixir De Nutz 0.1% 72.50

6 Datsalrightgino 0.3% 71.10

7 Hewick 0.4% 68.50

8 Nassalam 0.1% 63.50

9 Coko Beach 0.2% 59.80

10 Maxxum 0.2% 59.20

LEADING TEAMS

1 155 and counting 2 567.78 points

2 Lucys Oscar 545.40

3 Estimate 540.58

4 Golden Fleece 539.07

5 More letters than numbers 33 538.50

6 Mr Henry Potter 334 537.40

7 Mr Henry Potter 370 537.28

8 Mr Henry Potter 337 7 536.40

9 Mr Henry Potter 373 536.28

10 Ormonde 534.98

LEADER'S STABLE - 155 and counting 2

Galopin Des Champs 105.00 points

State Man 103.80

Jonbon 74.05

Pic D'Orhy 52.63

El Fabiolo 49.50

Ballyburn 41.40

Fact To File 40.90

Gaelic Warrior 39.90

Found A Fifty 33.40

Constitution Hill 27.20

Read these next:

Owner Michael Buckley 'deeply disappointed' as superstar Constitution Hill misses Champion Hurdle

'It will repair itself but he needs six weeks' - Arkle favourite Marine Nationale to miss Cheltenham after setback

Get your hands on the Cheltenham Ultimate Guide – your unbeatable companion for four days of festival magic – including tips, advice, expert analysis, an Upping The Ante special and an interview with Gordon Elliott, plus so much more. Out now in most good newsagents, or click here to buy online.