The Sweet Spot | Wyndham Championship & LIV Golf Greenbrier | Steve Palmer's Golf Betting Tips

Steve Palmer joins Bruce Millington for the latest episode of the Sweet Spot, the weekly golf betting show from the Racing Post, to preview the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour and the latest LIV Golf tournament at the Greenbrier.

The Sweet Spot team take the chance to look back at last week's tournaments, including the 3M Open which was won in dominant fashion by Lee Hodges, and the Senior Open Championship where Alex Cejka held firm in horrendous conditions to claim the title at Royal Porthcawl.

The Wyndham marks the final event of the regular PGA Tour season and Steve has five to follow at Sedgefield Country Club, including a Sweet Spot favourite who claimed his first PGA Tour title at the North Carolina track.

The LIV Tour moves on to West Virginia and the Greenbrier, formerly home to a PGA Tour event, where Steve fancies a trio of high-class performers to battle it out for the title.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport