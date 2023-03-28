Racing Post logo
The Sweet Spot

The Sweet Spot | Texas Open & LIV Orlando | Golf Betting Tips

Steve Palmer joins Bruce Millington for the latest episode of the Racing Post's weekly golf tipping show

The countdown is on with just a week to go until the Masters at Augusta, but we are not there yet and there is still plenty of other golf for Steve Palmer and Bruce Millington to analyse on this week's episode of the Sweet Spot.

First of all, there is all the fallout from the WGC-Match Play to get to grips with as well as the punting pointers we could have learned from the Corales Puntacana Championship and the Jonsson Workwear Open.

Attention then turns to this week, principally the Texas Open where any winner without a Masters invitation will have their passport punched for the first Major of the year, something Rickie Fowler, for one, will be anxious to achieve.

The boys will look at his chances and other candidates for glory, including favourite Tyrrell Hatton, who will want to recover from a Match Play to forget having lost all three of his group-stage matches in Austin.

There are also 18 players in the latest LIV field assembling in Orlando who will be aiming for the perfect Masters preparation at the Orange County National, and that tournament will also come under the microscope in a show that any golf enthusiast should make sure not to miss.

Ian WilkersonRacing Post Sport
Published on 28 March 2023Last updated 16:57, 28 March 2023
