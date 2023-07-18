The Sweet Spot | Open Championship & Barracuda Championship | Golf Betting Tips

Golf's best and brightest head to Royal Liverpool this week for the final major of the year, the 151st Open Championship, and Bruce Millington and Steve Palmer are here to preview the action in the Racing Post's weekly golf tipping show, the Sweet Spot.

Rory McIlroy heads the betting following of his victory last week and the team discuss the chances of the Northern Irishman repeating his 2014 Open victory at Hoylake as they assess all the big hitters heading to the Wirral.

Steve, fresh from a 25-1 winner last week, breaks down the course and what the winner will need to do to take home the Claret Jug before giving us his four selections, headlined by a man who has already tasted major glory this year.

The Sweet Spot team also take a look at this week's PGA Tour offering, the Barracuda Championship, and Steve has two to follow in California.

As well as previewing what's to come, Bruce and Steve also discuss last week's tournaments, picking out who caught their eye during a busy weekend.

