The Sweet Spot | LIV Golf London, Made in Himmerland, US Womens Open & John Deere Classic | Golf Betting Tips

Bruce Millington and James Mason are on hand to walk you through a busy week of golf betting opportunities.

With the Open on the horizon some of the big names are swerving this week's John Deere Classic and there will be plenty who fancy their chances of grabbing a PGA prize on a fiarly straightforward layout. Meanwhile the DP World Tour is in Denmark for the Made in Himmerland, and the LIV golfers come to London. There's also top-class women's action with the US Womens Open.

The team also take a look back at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, British Masters, LIV Golf Valderrama and US Senior Open from last week and consider the lessons and clues from those tournaments.

James gives us his best predictions for this week's tournaments across the full range of markets.

