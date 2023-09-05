The Sweet Spot | Irish Open | Golf Betting Tips

It is quality over quantity this week as a strong field gathers for the Irish Open and in the absence of Racing Post's golf guru Steve Palmer, James Mason links up with Bruce Millington to dissect the action on golf betting's top podcast, The Sweet Spot.

Rory McIlroy is warm favourite to repeat the trick at The K Club, where he triumphed by three shots when the tournament was last held at the County Kildare venue in 2016.

However, in an ultra-competitive 156-runner field, James thinks it could be worth steering away from the top of the market and has four selections to go to post.

James' headline selection is a Dane that as rediscovered his spark and is great on the greens, while he also makes a strong case for an Englishman who has improved his form in recent weeks and should create plenty of birdie opportunities.

The panel also discuss this month's Ryder Cup, after European captain Luke Donald finalised his team for the Rome showdown, and review last week's European Masters, where progressive Swede Ludvig Aberg reigned supreme and sealed his debut Ryder Cup selection.

