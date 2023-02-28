The Sweet Spot | Arnold Palmer Invitational & Puerto Rico Open

Bruce Millington joins Racing Post golf guru Steve Palmer for the latest episode of the Sweet Spot, the weekly golf tipping show from the Racing Post.

The DP World Tour and LIV Golf League take a break this week but there are plenty of punting opportunities with not one but two PGA Tour events, the star-studded Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club.

Most of the world's best are back in action at Bay Hill where Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler will continue their battle for the world number one ranking. However, Steve is steering clear of that illustrious trio and fancies four at bigger odds, including an Englishman who claimed the Arnold Palmer title in 2020.

Steve has three to follow in Puerto Rico while the team also take some time to review last week's action which featured the Honda Classic, the Indian Open and LIV Mayakoba.

