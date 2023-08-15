The Sweet Spot | BMW Championship & ISPS Handa World Invitational | Golf Betting Tips

With Steve Palmer still enjoying his holidays, Bruce Millington is joined by James Mason again to preview the next leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs and the return of the DP World Tour in this week's Sweet Spot, the Racing Post's weekly golf betting show.

Lucas Glover - put up at 80-1 by the Racing Post's Ian Wilkerson last week - won the first event in the FedEx Cup when clinching the St Jude Championship and the Sweet Spot team examine his recent turnaround in form.

Glover's back-to-back wins prompt Bruce and James to take a peek at the odds to make the US and European teams for the Ryder Cup with James casting his eye over the contenders.

Attention then turns to this week's BMW Championship at Olympia Fields, where James is putting up three players to follow, headlined by a man who has gone close to a win recently.

The DP World Tour is back this week after nearly a month off and returns with the ISPS Handa World Invitational, a tournament staged on two different courses and played concurrently alongside the LPGA event at the same venues.

James has selections for both the men's and women's tournaments, putting up a trio of contenders for the DP World Tour event and two to follow among the LPGA competitors.

