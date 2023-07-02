Wimbledon tennis accumulator tips and best bets for day one

Where to watch Wimbledon

Live on BBC One, BBC Two & BBC iPlayer, from 11am Monday

Best accumulator bets for Wimbledon day one

Alexander Bublik to beat Mackenze McDonald

Borna Coric to beat Guido Pella

Liam Broady to beat Constant Lestienne

John Isner to beat Jaume Munar

Sloane Stephens to beat Rebecca Peterson

Daria Kasatkina to beat Caroline Dolehide

Donna Vekic to beat Shuai Zhang

Coco Gauff to beat Sofia Kenin

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Alexander Bublik v Mackenzie McDonald

Confidence is the key to success for Alexander Bublik and the showboating Kazakh should be full of self-belief after his recent title triumph at Halle. Bublik’s victims in that event included Borna Coric, Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev, all of whom are seeded at Wimbledon this year, and a reproduction of that form should see him get the better of Mackenzie McDonald.

Borna Coric v Guido Pella

Borna Coric arrived at the All England Club for the first time since 2018, but he has had an excellent 18 months on the ATP Tour and last week’s Hurlingham Exhibition wins over Alexei Popyrin and Sebastian Korda suggest his grass-court game is in decent shape. Guido Pella, meanwhile, has slipped down to 334 in the world rankings and has lost six of his seven matches on grass since 2019.

Liam Broady v Constant Lestienne

Liam Broady impressed on his way to the third round of Wimbledon last season and, spurred on by the home support, the Brit should have the beating of tournament debutant Constant Lestienne. Broady has been performing admirably during this grass-court season, which includes pushing Mallorca runner-up Adrian Mannarino to a deciding set at Queen’s Club, whereas his French opponent has lost 13 of his last 16 matches.

John Isner v Jaume Munar

John Isner was a Wimbledon semi-finalist in 2018 and, although age is starting to catc up with him, his big-serving exploits should still be too much for Jaume Munar. This surface makes Isner’s serve a potent weapon and he should sail past Munar, who has won only one of his 11 competitive grass-court matches.

Sloane Stephens v Rebecca Peterson

2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens has been dropping enough hints that she is ready for a resurgence and the American should have the beating of Rebecca Peterson. Stephens enjoyed a run to the fourth round of the French Open and she looks to have a gilt-edged opportunity against Peterson, who has lost her last six grass-court matches.

Daria Kasatkina v Caroline Dolehide

Daria Kasatkina is considered a lively outsider at Wimbledon after her runner-up effort to Madison Keys at Eastbourne and the Russian 11th seed should have no trouble brushing aside Caroline Dolehide, who has lost her last six grass-court encounters.

Shuai Zhang v Donna Vekic

Donna Vekic returned to form with a bang as she played second fiddle to Petra Kvitova in Berlin just over a week ago, and she should dominate her opening-round clash with Shuai Zhang.

Sofia Kenin v Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff was a semi-finalist at Eastbourne last week, losing to eventual champions Madison Keys, but that looks like the perfect preparation for a Wimbledon title tilt. Gauff is a crowd favourite in London and she has made at least the quarter-final in three of her last five Grand Slam starts, so should be too strong for Sofia Kenin.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport