Wimbledon tennis accumulator tips and best bets for day eight

Where to watch Wimbledon

Live on BBC One, BBC Two & BBC iPlayer, from 11am Monday

Best accumulator bets for Wimbledon day eight

Carlos Alcaraz v Matteo Berrettini

Grass may be considered to be Carlos Alcaraz’s weakest surface yet he has won all eight grass-court matches he has contested this season and he can make the quarter-finals at Matteo Berrettini’s expense.

The Italian has done well to get this far given his injury woes this season but he may still be a bit below his best and world number one Alcaraz, who has lost only four of his 47 matches this season, can rise to the challenge.

Christopher Eubanks v Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefano Tsitsipas is learning to put his best foot forward on the grass and he can make a first Wimbledon quarter-final with victory over Christopher Eubanks.

The American, after being crowned champion in Mallorca, is enjoying an excellent grass-court campaign, but world number five Tsitsipas is far better than the recent opponents he has been accounting for.

Beatriz Haddad Maia v Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina is the reigning champion at Wimbledon and the big-serving world number three should keep her title defence alive by beating Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Rybakina took only 58 minutes to get the better of Britain’s Katie Boulter 6-1 6-1 in the last round and she appears to be getting stronger as the tournament progresses, which spells trouble for the Brazilian.

Ekaterina Alexandrova v Aryna Sabalenka

The hard hitting of second seed Aryna Sabalenka can ensure she powers her way past Ekaterina Alexandrova, the Russian world number 22.

Sabalenka won her maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open earlier this year and she is becoming a model of consistency at Grand Slam level, having made at least the semi-final stage in five of her last seven Major appearances.

Ons Jabeur v Petra Kvitova

This promises to be a belter between last season’s runner-up Ons Jabeur and two-time champion Petra Kvitova, but it is the former All England Club winner who should be celebrating.

Kvitova appears to be operating close to her best and she has won all eight of her grass-court matches this season, dropping only one set. The Czech has also won four of her last five meetings with the Tunisian, suggesting she can come out on top.

