Wimbledon men's singles predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Korda looks underrated as Djokovic bids to extend his dominance

Sebastian Korda to win men's singles

0.5pt each-way 33-1 general

Holger Rune to win men's singles

0.5pt each-way 40-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Sebastian Korda to win second quarter

2pts 5-1 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Holger Rune to win first quarter

1pt 15-2 Betfred, Coral, Ladbrokes

Wimbledon men's singles outright preview

Having created one piece of history by securing his 23rd Grand Slam singles title at the French Open last month, Novak Djokovic has his eyes set on breaking more records this season and is 8-13 for a fifth straight Wimbledon win.

A successful title defence at the All England Club would see Djokovic move level with Roger Federer on eight Wimbledon victories, while it would also bring up the third leg of the calendar Grand Slam following his wins in Australia and France.

The 2020 edition was cancelled due to Covid-19, but Djokovic has won the last four schedulings and has not suffered defeat in the London major since being forced to withdraw during his quarter-final clash with Tomas Berdych in 2017.

The super Serb is sure to take some stopping but his price has tightened since his French Open exploits and there are a number of young pretenders coming through, a challenge spearheaded by world number one Carlos Alcaraz.

Sebastian Korda to win title 33-1

Sebastian Korda to win second quarter 5-1

If the market is any guide then spectators can expect to see Djokovic defend his Wimbledon title in a final against Alcaraz - a title-decider between the top two is 21-10 with bet365.

But while Djokovic’s final prospects are cast-iron, Alcaraz may have a number of obstacles standing in his way.

The 20-year-old is strong in the betting after his recent victory at Queen's Club, but that was a maiden grass-court title and he was soundly beaten in the fourth round of Wimbledon last year by Jannik Sinner.

The world number one is a title contender but represents poor value and his semi-final victim at Queen's, Sebastian Korda, makes greeater appeal at the available prices.

Korda is capable of better than he showed in that recent exchange with Alcaraz, who prevailed 6-3 6-4, while his quarter-final run at the Australian Open in January was a hint of more to come.

Injuries have halted the American’s progress ever since but he has been back in full flow since May and may have landed a touch with the draw.

Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas are the two leading lights in the second quarter but neither have yet managed to go beyond the last 16 at Wimbledon, suggesting they are vulnerable again.

That means the potential third-round clash between Korda and British number one Cameron Norrie could be the defining battle in the scrap for a semi-final spot.

However, Korda defeated last year’s semi-finalist Norrie 6-4 7-6 in the quarter-final at Queen’s, having earlier overcome compatriot Frances Tiafoe and Dan Evans, and is fancied to uphold that form.

The 22-year-old missed last year’s event through injury but his debut effort in 2021 saw him make the fourth round, where he lost 10-8 in the fifth set of a thriller with Karen Khachanov having earlier dumped out Alex de Minaur and Evans.

Korda has progressed since then and his aggressive style of play is well suited to grass, which makes him the man to beat in the second quarter. His title prospects are underestimated too.

Holger Rune to win title 40-1

Holger Rune to win first quarter 15-2

Many observers feel Holger Rune could be the biggest threat to Alcaraz’s dominance in the years to come and the Danish ace may have been overlooked in the betting.

The jury is still out for many regarding Rune on grass and last year’s first-round exit to Marcus Giron doesn’t exactly strengthen his case.

However, the 20-year-old has had limited opportunities to show his true colours on the turf and he is a far more complete player now than when he made his Wimbledon debut - his run to three Masters 1000 finals highlights that point.

Even so, his latest semi-final effort at Queen’s Club, where he was beaten by De Minaur, was a step in the right direction and it would be dangerous to rule out Rune given how unexposed he is on this terrain.

Alcaraz could be lurking in the quarter-final but it would be disappointing if Rune, now firmly settled in the world’s top ten, didn’t at least play his part in setting up what would be mouthwatering last-eight duel, giving followers a decent run for their money.

